Accessibility links
Comedian Dara Ó Briain On The Irish Experience : 1A For Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain life right now is just grand.

He's been involved in the comedy world since the late 90's.

His long list of TV shows and stand-up tours includes the BBC's "Mock the Week," which was on air for 17 years. But Ó Briain has been known to talk about a range of topics from science and history to the Irish experience.

His "So...Where Were We" tour, comes to the U.S. early next year. In this latest show, he talks about searching for his birth mother and more.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find out how to connect with us by visiting our website.

1A

Comedian Dara Ó Briain On The Irish Experience

Comedian Dara Ó Briain On The Irish Experience

Listen · 32:25
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198916028/1219761901" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Dara O'Briain attends the British Academy Games Awards at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, United Kingdom. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Dara O'Briain attends the British Academy Games Awards at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, United Kingdom.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

For Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain life right now is just grand.

He's been involved in the comedy world since the late 90's.

His long list of TV shows and stand-up tours includes the BBC's "Mock the Week," which was on air for 17 years. But Ó Briain has been known to talk about a range of topics from science and history to the Irish experience.

His "So...Where Were We" tour, comes to the U.S. early next year. In this latest show, he talks about searching for his birth mother and more.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.