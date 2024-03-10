Accessibility links
The 1A Movie Club Explores The Audience Impact Of The Oscars It's that time of year again.

Time for Hollywood's finest to sport their finest as they head to the Oscars to find out which movies will be honored with cinema's highest achievement.

But how much does an Academy Award actually move the needle for the average movie goer? Does the bestowal of a statue put butts in seats in theaters?

How much do you care about awards when you decide what to watch?

We discuss the impact and potential benefit of awards in the age of streaming.

The 1A Movie Club Explores The Audience Impact Of The Oscars

Oscar statues adorn the stage before the start of the the 96th Academy Awards nominations announcement at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Oscar statues adorn the stage before the start of the the 96th Academy Awards nominations announcement at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California.

