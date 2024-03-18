Accessibility links
If You Can Keep It: Democrats Lose Ground With Key Voting Blocs : 1A Let's take a moment to focus on the stakes of the 2024 election: for the people, for the country and for our democracy.

New data analysis shows that Democratic support among Black, Latino and Asian American voters is the lowest it's been in over 60 years. That's according to polling data collected by Financial Times journalist John Burn-Murdoch.

According to a recent Gallup poll, this decline has largely happened in the past few years.

We discuss what losing a portion of important voting blocs means for Democrats and their political strategy.

