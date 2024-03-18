If You Can Keep It: Democrats Lose Ground With Key Voting Blocs

Let's take a moment to focus on the stakes of the 2024 election: for the people, for the country and for our democracy.

New data analysis shows that Democratic support among Black, Latino and Asian American voters is the lowest it's been in over 60 years. That's according to polling data collected by Financial Times journalist John Burn-Murdoch.

According to a recent Gallup poll, this decline has largely happened in the past few years.

What does losing a portion of its most important voting blocs mean for Democrats and their political strategy leading up to November?

