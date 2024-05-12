Why Birds Are Having A Harder Time Migrating And How We Can Help

Billions of birds are making their way around the world right now as part of their annual spring migration.

But climate change, habitat loss, and human infrastructure are making that journey harder for a lot of species.

That's why conservation and government groups come together twice a year to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day – but maybe they also just want an excuse to talk about our feathered friends.

Either way, we're happy to oblige.

