Why Birds Are Having A Harder Time Migrating And How We Can Help : 1A Billions of birds are making their way around the world right now as part of their annual spring migration.

But climate change, habitat loss, and human infrastructure are making that journey harder for a lot of species.

That's why conservation and government groups come together twice a year to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day – but maybe they also just want an excuse to talk about our feathered friends.

Either way, we're happy to oblige.

1A

Listen · 38:53
  • Download
Migratory birds in V-formation flying over Antwerp. JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Migratory birds in V-formation flying over Antwerp.

JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

