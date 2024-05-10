NOAA Issues First Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch Since 2005
NOAA Issues First Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch Since 2005
Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center observed a cluster of sunspots on the surface of the sun this week. With them came solar flares that kicked off a severe geomagnetic storm. That storm is expected to last throughout the weekend as at least five coronal mass ejections — chunks of the sun — are flung out into space, towards Earth! NOAA uses a five point scale to rate these storms, and this weekend's storm is a G4. It's expected to produce auroras as far south as Alabama. To contextualize this storm, we are looking back at he largest solar storm on record: the Carrington Event.
Want us to cover more about the sun? Email us at shortwave@npr.org.
Listen to Short Wave on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.
Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.
The update to this episode was produced and edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Regina G. Barber checked the facts. Ko Takasugi-Czernowin was the audio engineer.