An Extended Interview With Dakota Johnson About Shere Hite : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Today we're giving you a chance to hear an episode that we'd usually share with our Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me+ supporters! It's an extended cut of our interview with actor, producer, and activist Dakota Johnson, whose new documentary is The Disappearance of Shere Hite.

That's right — an extended cut. Our celebrity interviews sometimes last much longer than what we're able to include in our regular show. Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me+ supporters can hear extended cuts in regular bonus episodes. They also get a chance to play a special news quiz game over zoom with Peter Sagal and Wait Wait staffer! To find out more, and to hear our regular show without sponsor messages, sign up for Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me+ at plus.npr.org

Extended cut: Dakota Johnson on her new doc, childhood, and curating a sex museum

Extended cut: Dakota Johnson on her new doc, childhood, and curating a sex museum

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 13: Dakota Johnson attends the 2019 Global Citizen Prize at the Royal Albert Hall on December 13, 2019 in London, England.
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Global Citizen
Today we're giving everyone a chance to hear an episode that we'd usually share with our Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me+ supporters! It's an extended cut of our interview with Dakota Johnson, whose new documentary is The Disappearance of Shere Hite.

