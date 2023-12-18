Accessibility links
Wait Wait Wayback Machine: December 2003 : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Host Peter Sagal and producer Miles Doornbos challenge a Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me listener with questions about news events from our actual show — but the catch is they're shows that aired 20 years ago!

The Wait Wait Wayback Machine is normally a bonus episode that only Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me+ supporters can hear and play. Today, we're making it available for everyone.

If you want a chance to play the Wait Wait Wayback Machine, sign up for Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org!

Wait Wait Wayback Machine: December 2003

It's the Wait Wait Wayback Machine where we quiz listeners on news from 20 years ago! Eric Harlow/Getty Images hide caption

It's the Wait Wait Wayback Machine where we quiz listeners on news from 20 years ago!

