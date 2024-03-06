Field Notes: On Losing the Gaza They Knew

The Israeli government currently prohibits international journalists from entering Gaza. But NPR's Morning Edition host Leila Fadel has been finding ways to report on what life has been like for Palestinians seeking safety.

In the second episode of this special two-part series, Leila shares the voice memos she's been receiving from a college student trying to survive in Gaza and the story of a Palestinian American family that escaped the war only to find that it has followed them home.

"I think we were supposed to be extremely happy when we crossed into Egypt," said Abood Okal, who made it out of Gaza in early November with his wife, Wafaa Abuzayda, and their one-year-old son. "Yet I think Wafaa and I, for the first two hours of that drive, were just in tears because you look back and you think about the people you left behind."

For much of her career, Leila has reported on the Middle East. Her stories demonstrate both intrepid reporting and remarkably human storytelling.

Israel launched its military campaign in response to the Hamas-led attack that killed over 1,200 Israelis and took another 250 or so hostage, according to the Israeli government. More than 30 thousand Palestinians have been killed since then, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. Leila has been documenting the experiences of Palestinians trying to figure out what the future could look like for those who survive.

"Gaza had several conflicts that were considered extremely deadly before this one," Leila tells Embedded host Kelly McEvers. "And so I thought about the generations and generations of pain, you know, decade after decade of living under occupation and the dehumanizing thing that it does to everybody involved because the security of everyone in this strip of land is intrinsically linked."

