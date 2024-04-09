EXTRA: The Men of Montford Point : StoryCorps In 1942, the U.S. allowed Black men to enlist in the Marine Corps for the first time. It was during World War II, and resulted in more than 19,000 Black recruits being sent to Montford Point, North Carolina for basic training. Many of those men are no longer with us, but their voices can be heard in the StoryCorps archive.



These stories are part of our Military Voices Initiative.



If you want to leave the StoryCorps Podcast a voicemail, call us at 702-706-TALK. Or email us at podcast@storycorps.org.

If you want to leave the StoryCorps Podcast a voicemail, call us at 702-706-TALK. Or email us at podcast@storycorps.org.