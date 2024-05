The Phantom of the World's Fair : StoryCorps In 1964, a 12-year-old paperboy from suburban Long Island spent nearly two weeks hiding among the gleaming attractions of the New York World's Fair. His adventure caused a media sensation, but the world only learned half the story.



StoryCorps The Phantom of the World's Fair The Phantom of the World's Fair Listen · 23:09



