EXTRA: 702-706-TALK : StoryCorps All last season we asked our listeners to call our voicemail and tell us their stories. In this special bonus episode, it's their time to shine. Leave us a voicemail at 702-706-TALK, or email us at podcast@storycorps.org.

StoryCorps EXTRA: 702-706-TALK EXTRA: 702-706-TALK Listen · 11:51 11:51 All last season we asked our listeners to call our voicemail and tell us their stories. In this special bonus episode, it's their time to shine. Leave us a voicemail at 702-706-TALK, or email us at podcast@storycorps.org. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor