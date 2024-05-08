An indefinite delay in Florida, an appeal granted in Georgia

I n Florida, Judge Aileen Cannon delayed a trial over Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents indefinitely, citing the backlog of pre-trial motions that must be handled before a trial date can even be set. This all but ensures that the trial will not happen before the November election.



In Georgia, an appeals court has agreed to hear Trump's challenge to the decision that allowed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to remain on the state's election interference case. Willis was previously accused of having a conflict of interest because of a relationship she had with a prosecutor she hired. After holding a lengthy hearing earlier this year, Judge Scott McAfee ruled Willis could stay on the case but noted there was an "appearance of impropriety."



- Documents case delayed

- Georgia election interference appeal



