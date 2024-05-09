Day two of Stormy Daniels testimony in hush money trial

Enlarge this image toggle caption Elizabeth Williams/AP Elizabeth Williams/AP

For this episode of Trump's Trials, All Things Considered host Ari Shapiro speaks with NPR's Andrea Bernstein.



Adult film actress Stormy Daniels took the stand for the second time in the New York hush money case. The defense continued their cross-examination of Daniels attempting to highlight inconsistencies in her story about meeting Trump in 2006. Defense attorneys questioned whether Daniels was out to make money, asking her about a book deal and documentary she was in.



Topics include:

- Stormy Daniels testimony

- Cross-examination





Follow the show on Apple Podcasts or Spotify for new episodes each Saturday.



Sign up for sponsor-free episodes and support NPR's political journalism at plus.npr.org/trumpstrials.



Email the show at trumpstrials@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Tyler Bartlam and was edited by William Troop. Our executive producers are Beth Donovan and Sami Yenigun. Eric Marrapodi is NPR's Vice President of News Programming.