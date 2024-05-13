Former fixer Michael Cohen takes the stand in Trump's criminal trial

For this episode of Trump's Trials, All Things Considered host Ailsa Chang speaks with NPR's Andrea Bernstein and attorney Andrew Weissmann.



Donald Trump's former personal attorney and "fixer" Michael Cohen gave an extended, first-hand account of what happened in the turbulent months at the end of the 2016 campaign.



At the New York criminal courthouse, Cohen said that then-presidential candidate Trump directed him to negotiate an agreement with adult film actor Stormy Daniels.



Topics include:

- What Cohen said on the stand

- If Cohen's testimony is necessary in this case

- A preview of the defense's strategy for cross examination



