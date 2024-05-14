Trump's defense team grills Michael Cohen in cross-examination

Donald Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen spent a second day on the witness stand testifying against his one time boss. Cohen mostly testified about purposefully mislabeling checks, false receipts and his previous loyalty to Trump.



Cohen was aggressively cross-examined by Trump's defense team over social media statements he's made about Trump and whether he wants to see Trump in jail. Cohen is expected to be the final witness for the prosecution then defense will present their case to the jury.



