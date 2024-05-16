Trump's defense tries to cast doubt on Michael Cohen's credibility

For this episode of Trump's Trials, All Things Considered host Juana Summers speaks with NPR political reporter Ximena Bustillo.



The prosecution's star witness Michael Cohen was back on the stand today in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial. Trump's defense team took direct aim at Cohen's credibility, asking him about his criminal history, times he's lied and questioned his memory of events.



- Cross-examination of Cohen

- What's next



