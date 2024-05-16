Accessibility links
Enlarge this image

Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building in New York, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Seth Wenig/AP hide caption

Seth Wenig/AP

Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building in New York, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/AP

For this episode of Trump's Trials, All Things Considered host Juana Summers speaks with NPR political reporter Ximena Bustillo.

The prosecution's star witness Michael Cohen was back on the stand today in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial. Trump's defense team took direct aim at Cohen's credibility, asking him about his criminal history, times he's lied and questioned his memory of events.

Topics include:
- Cross-examination of Cohen
- What's next

This episode was produced by Tyler Bartlam and was edited by Adam Raney. Our executive producers are Beth Donovan and Sami Yenigun. Eric Marrapodi is NPR's Vice President of News Programming.