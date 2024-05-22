In Florida a motion to dismiss, in Georgia an election

In Florida, Federal Judge Aileen Cannon held a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday to dismiss the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump and two co-defendants.



And in Georgia, both the prosecutor and judge in Trump's election interference case have won elections.



Prosecutor Fani Willis won her Democratic primary and will face a Republican who interned in the Trump White House in the general election in November.



Meanwhile, Judge Scott McAfee, who's overseeing the election interference case easily won his election to his first full term after being appointed last year.



