Consider This: Who made the most compelling case to jurors in Trump's trial?

For this episode of Trump's Trials, we hand the mic over to Consider This. Host Juana Summers speaks with Fordham law professor Adam Shlahet.



Jurors heard closing arguments on Tuesday in the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump. It's now up to them to decide whether Trump falsified business records to cover up an alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.



Topics include:

- The prosecution and defense's tactics in their closing arguments

- The impact closing arguments could have on the jury's final decision

- How long it might take the jury to reach a verdict



