Testimony in hush money trial concludes; Trump did not testify in his defense

For this episode of Trump's Trials, All Things Considered host Ailsa Chang speaks with NPR's Andrea Bernstein.



Testimony in Former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York is now in the books. The prosecution and the defense have rested, and Trump did not testify.



- Testimony from the defense's witnesses

- What's next



