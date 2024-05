The Fluid Dynamics of Coffee

"Imagine how much more efficient your life could be if you knew exactly the fastest way to stir your coffee?"

Robert Lakatosh, a sophomore at Tennessee Tech University, admits in his podcast that his discovery may not change lives. Yet, in his dynamic, humorous entry – a finalist in NPR's College Podcast Challenge – he goes all out, and takes his curiosity to the school's physics lab.