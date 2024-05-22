Accessibility links
Trinity Chase Hunt: NPR College Podcast Challenge Finalist : The Students' Podcast This moving podcast – a finalist in NPR's College Podcast Challenge – is a love letter of sorts, from big sister to little sister. Trinity Chase Hunt, a junior at the University of Delaware, shares phone calls and reads out loud letters she's written to her sister, Jewel, who recently moved away to join the U.S. Army. In Dear Little Sister, Trinity reflects on her relationship with Jewel and how her sister's departure has, in ways, has brought them closer.

The Students' Podcast

Dear Little Sister

season 4, episode 3

By 

Trinity Chase Hunt

Dear Little Sister

