Dear Little Sister

This moving podcast – a finalist in NPR's College Podcast Challenge – is a love letter of sorts, from big sister to little sister.

Trinity Chase Hunt, a junior at the University of Delaware, shares phone calls and reads out loud letters she's written to her sister, Jewel, who recently moved away to join the U.S. Army. In Dear Little Sister, Trinity reflects on her relationship with Jewel and how her sister's departure has, in ways, has brought them closer.