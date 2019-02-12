About NPR

NPR is an independent, nonprofit media organization that was founded on a mission to create a more informed public. Every day, NPR connects with millions of Americans on the air, online, and in person to explore the news, ideas, and what it means to be human. Through its network of member stations, NPR makes local stories national, national stories local, and global stories personal.

The mission of NPR is to collaborate with Member Stations to cultivate an informed public, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas, and cultures. To achieve this, we produce, acquire, and distribute programming that upholds the highest standards of public service in journalism and cultural expression. We also advocate for our members' shared interests and provide satellite interconnection for the entire public radio system.

NPR Network

The links between NPR and Member Stations are many and deep. At the core, we share a mission to inform the public, increase understanding of the world and enrich the experience of everyday life. Every day, NPR and its Member stations work together to tell the story of the whole country from everywhere in the country.

No other news organization has the same on-the-ground reach as public media. Approximately 99% of the U.S. population is within the broadcast listening area of one or more public radio stations. This network includes thousands of journalists at nearly 250 NPR Member stations across the country, in addition to the hundreds of journalists working at NPR.

Supported by Listeners

Our work is made possible through the support we receive from people across the country who count on and care about the news and programming we provide. Gifts of any size from our growing audience on-air and online help NPR and Member stations fulfill our shared mission.

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion As Core Values

At NPR, diversity is the unending pursuit of meaningful inclusion in the face of historic and present-day exclusion. It is a value that must live in all that we are and all that we do, beginning with the Board of Directors and cascading down to every corner of the enterprise. It must live in our content, hiring, audience and workplace; in our business deals, our partnerships, and our collaborations with stations across the network.

Diversity is a big tent. It covers race and ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, social class, faith, age, disabilities and abilities, political persuasion and geographic location. It embraces veteran status and family structures, marital status and national origin, immigration status and educational attainment. Inclusion brings that diversity and more to bear on the work we do and makes it possible for everyone at NPR to grow and thrive.

Work with Purpose

Talented professionals with an incredibly diverse array of talents and backgrounds — from audio, print, and visual journalists, to developers, designers, engineers, executives, communications specialists, IT experts, lawyers, accountants and so much more — all coming together to create, support and promote NPR's award-winning content.

