NPR and NHK bring the international Tiny Desk Concerts series to Japan

March 22, 2024; Washington, D.C. — NPR and The Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) are proud to announce the launch of the new music TV series Tiny Desk Concerts JAPAN, the latest addition to the global TV series version of the beloved Tiny Desk Concerts series by NPR Music.

The music TV series will be released as half-hour episodes, featuring the same intimate authentic style as the original U.S. series. The series was developed through a TV series format licensing deal between NPR and NHK. Tiny Desk Concerts JAPAN will premiere in March 2024.

Tiny Desk Concerts JAPAN is the second international concert series launched by NPR and will spotlight emerging and established Japanese artists with the same engaged performances, look, and feel of the original Tiny Desk Concerts series. This series will feature a creative reinterpretation and localization for Japanese audiences. The performances will be filmed and produced in Japan and will air in Japan on NHK broadcast channels and worldwide on other NHK branded channels.

"There are only a handful of places where the past, present and future of music co-exist in a continual celebration. Japan is such a place. We are both humbled and thrilled that NHK has chosen NPR's Tiny Desk as a vehicle for their ongoing exploration and discovery of all the music Japan has to offer," said Keith Jenkins, Vice President for Visual and Music Strategy for NPR.

"We are incredibly moved to partner with NHK on this continued groundbreaking new TV series Tiny Desk Concerts JAPAN and engage with audiences globally with NPR's beloved Tiny Desk Concerts brand," stated Gordon Synn, Senior Director of Business Partnerships for NPR.

NPR and NHK developed this opportunity to give the Japanese music scene a new platform to showcase its growing global influence and popularity while leveraging the Tiny Desk brand.

"I am very excited to launch Tiny Desk Concerts JAPAN in collaboration with NPR. For NHK and Japanese artists, appearing on Tiny Desk serves as a significant window to the global music market. Japan's music scene boasts a diverse array of unique artists across various genres, and among them, there is truly a wealth of talent that we want to introduce to the world," stated Tetsuya Shibasaki, NHK's Executive Producer for NHK's Entertainment Department.

"Fujii Kaze, who will be featured in the inaugural episode, has already garnered substantial support in the United States and Asia. By showcasing Kaze's music in the authentic, unique, and captivating format of Tiny Desk, we believe the charm of his music will resonate more directly with the audience. Following Fujii Kaze, please look forward to the lineup of artists who will be featured on Tiny Desk Concerts JAPAN."

The first international Tiny Desk Concerts series, Tiny Desk Korea, was launched in August 2023.

NPR Music's Tiny Desk concert series launched in 2008. Since then, more than 1,000 concerts have been recorded at the Tiny Desk — Bob Boilen's festive workspace at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C. — adorned with years of music souvenirs and memorabilia. The series has featured performances from artists of every genre at every phase of their careers. Tiny Desk concerts attract 16 million monthly viewers.

About NPR

NPR's rigorous reporting and unsurpassed storytelling connects with millions of Americans every day — on the air, online, and in person. NPR strives to create a more informed public — one challenged and invigorated by a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas, and cultures. With a nationwide network of award-winning journalists and 16 international bureaus, NPR and its Member organizations are never far from where a story is unfolding. Listeners can find NPR by tuning in to their local Member stations (npr.org/stations), downloading the NPR app or asking Alexa to "Play NPR." The NPR mobile app brings together the best of the NPR Network from around the world and right in your community — live radio, podcasts, the latest local and national news and more — available wherever you are and whenever you want. Get more information at npr.org/about and by following NPR Extra on Facebook, LinkedIn, Threads, and Instagram.

About NHK and NHK WORLD-JAPAN

The Japanese Broadcasting Corporation (NHK), also known as Nippon Hoso Kyokai, is the sole public media organization in Japan that is operated with the purpose of providing the latest news, education and culture both domestically and internationally. Since 1925 when commenced its radio broadcasting, NHK has contributed to the growth and development of broadcasting culture and technology over the century, being the first in the world to broadcast in high-definition. NHK now operates two terrestrial TV (General and educational), two satellite channels (2K and 4K) and three radio networks for domestic service. NHK also provides an international broadcasting service, known as NHK World-Japan, which provides the latest information on Japan and Asia through television, radio and online to audience worldwide. For more information at https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/ or download the app at https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/app/.

