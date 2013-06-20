Meetings of the NPR Board
The draft agendas for each of the below meetings along with the times of the open/public sessions for each will be posted approximately seven days prior to each meeting. Local time is Eastern Time.
Upcoming Meetings
2024
Tuesday, April 30
11:30a-1:00p DEI Committee
3:00-4:30p Membership Committee
Wednesday, May 1
1:30-3:30p Governance Committee
3:30-5:30p Finance Committee
Thursday, May 2
11:00a-12:30p Development Committee
1:00-2:30p Audit Committee
3:30-5:00p D/I Committee
Friday, May 10
11:30a-1:00p Open Session
Future Board of Directors
September 6, 2024
November 22, 2024
Guidelines for Public Participation in Meetings of the NPR Board of Directors
Regular meetings of the NPR Board and its committees are open to the public, although some portions of those meetings may be held in closed executive session.
To register to join an Open Session meeting of the Board of Directors, please contact the NPR Board Liaison at boardliaison@npr.org at least one day before the meeting begins.
Pursuant to Section 396(k)(4) of the Communications Act, meetings of the NPR Board and its committees may move into executive session and be closed to the public "to consider matters relating to individual employees, proprietary information, litigation and other matters requiring the confidential advice of counsel, commercial or financial information obtained from a person on a privileged or confidential basis, or the purchase of property or services whenever the premature exposure of such purchase would compromise the business interests of [NPR]."
For additional information regarding NPR Board meetings or to request written statements explaining the reasons for closing meetings of the NPR Board or its committees, Contact Us.