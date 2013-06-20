Meetings of the NPR Board

The draft agendas for each of the below meetings along with the times of the open/public sessions for each will be posted approximately seven days prior to each meeting. Local time is Eastern Time.

Upcoming Meetings

2024

Tuesday, April 30

11:30a-1:00p DEI Committee

3:00-4:30p Membership Committee

Wednesday, May 1

1:30-3:30p Governance Committee

3:30-5:30p Finance Committee

Thursday, May 2

11:00a-12:30p Development Committee

1:00-2:30p Audit Committee

3:30-5:00p D/I Committee

Friday, May 10

11:30a-1:00p Open Session

Future Board of Directors

September 6, 2024

November 22, 2024

Guidelines for Public Participation in Meetings of the NPR Board of Directors

Regular meetings of the NPR Board and its committees are open to the public, although some portions of those meetings may be held in closed executive session.

To register to join an Open Session meeting of the Board of Directors, please contact the NPR Board Liaison at boardliaison@npr.org at least one day before the meeting begins.

Pursuant to Section 396(k)(4) of the Communications Act, meetings of the NPR Board and its committees may move into executive session and be closed to the public "to consider matters relating to individual employees, proprietary information, litigation and other matters requiring the confidential advice of counsel, commercial or financial information obtained from a person on a privileged or confidential basis, or the purchase of property or services whenever the premature exposure of such purchase would compromise the business interests of [NPR]."

For additional information regarding NPR Board meetings or to request written statements explaining the reasons for closing meetings of the NPR Board or its committees, Contact Us.