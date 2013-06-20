Media Relations Contact Information
NPR Media Relations manages all interview and informational requests from the media. The contact information listed are for journalist inquiries only.
Press releases, story suggestions, and all other inquiries must be submitted through NPR's contact form. NPR Media Relations is not permitted to forward pitches to the NPR newsroom.
Additional Press Resources
|Media Assets
|These images are for use by members of the media and event organizers, and may be used solely in editorial content (e.g. broadcast, print, online).
|Talent / Speaking Requests
|NPR's award-winning journalists, hosts, and executives are in high demand to enlighten audiences by delivering keynotes, moderating panels, and engaging in other forms of public speaking.
|Permissions Requests
|For more information on requesting permission to use or license content, please review the different use cases and the level of permissions related to each type.