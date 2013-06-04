Careers at NPR
Work with a mission.
Having a career at NPR means joining a culture of unique perspectives, all working for the same goal — to create a more informed public. When you step into NPR, you'll be alongside some of the most curious, intelligent and accomplished journalists and storytellers around. NPR's mission is carried out with the hard work and creative contributions of more than 900 employees all across the globe. Talented professionals with an incredibly diverse array of talents and backgrounds — from audio, print and visual journalists, to developers, designers, engineers, executives, communications specialists, IT experts, lawyers, accountants and so much more — all coming together to create, support and promote NPR's award-winning content.
Internships & Fellowships
|Internships
|Interns at NPR are given real-world, hands-on responsibilities. Working alongside top professionals in the field, interns do meaningful work across a variety of departments at NPR. Find out how you can contribute your diverse talents to gain invaluable experience at a thriving multimedia organization.
|Kroc Fellowship
|Each year, three journalists are selected to participate in an intensive, year-long program at NPR and our Member Stations. The Kroc Fellowship program was developed to honor and recognize the 2003 bequest from Joan B. Kroc, philanthropist and widow of McDonald's Corporation founder Ray A. Kroc.
|Reflect America Fellowship
|The 2024-25 Reflect America Fellowship will bring a tenacious journalist to NPR for 12 months to join our Climate Desk and report on vulnerable communities, particularly Indigenous communities. Fellows will have the choice of working remotely or on site.
|Above the Fray Fellowship
|NPR and the John Alexander Project have collaborated to offer a reporting fellowship designed to give a promising journalist the opportunity to cover important, but under-reported, international stories.
|Ishiyama Transparency in Government Fellowship
|The Ishiyama Transparency in Government Fellowship is a two-year program designed to provide recent law school graduates with valuable experience in First Amendment and media law, and help support public-service journalism by keeping the government accountable to its citizens.
|Code Switch Fellowship
|The inaugural Code Switch fellowship is dedicated to training the next generation of journalists interested in telling thoughtful, nuanced stories about race. One fellow will be selected to be embedded with the Code Switch team to report and to produce episodes of the show.