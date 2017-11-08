Accessibility links

Dan Wilson On Mountain Stage The songwriter and producer performs some of his famous collaborations, including Adele's "Someone Like You" and The Dixie Chicks' "Not Ready To Make Nice."
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Dan Wilson
Enlarge this image
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage
Dan Wilson
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Dan Wilson On Mountain Stage

Dan Wilson On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/562554003/562786908" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Dan Wilson made his first appearance on Mountain Stage in March 1992 as a member of Minneapolis-based Trip Shakespeare. Wilson would go on to find major label success and commercial airplay with Semisonic before becoming one of the most in-demand co-writers, producers and arrangers for pop and rock musicians.

For his latest release, the crowd-funded Re-Covered, Wilson rearranged and recorded adaptations of some of his songs that became hits for other artists, including John Legend, Taylor Swift, Mike Doughty and LeAnn Rimes.

In this set, recorded live in Charleston, W.Va., Wilson shares the songs and stories behind some of his familiar collaborations, including those with Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley, The Dixie Chicks and Adele. He is joined by Brad Gordon on piano until his solo rendition of the Semisonic hit "Closing Time."

SET LIST

  • "When The Stars Come Out"
  • "Home"
  • "Not Ready To Make Nice"
  • "Someone Like You"
  • "Closing Time"
[+] read more[-] less

More From Folk

Andrew Combs On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Andrew Combs On Mountain Stage

Hear the Nashville-based songwriter perform songs from his recent release Canyons Of My Mind during his first appearance on Mountain Stage.

Andrew Combs On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/561213371/561342737" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Sherman Holmes On Mountain Stage

Listen

Sherman Holmes on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Sherman Holmes On Mountain Stage

Hear the revered blues musician play songs from his solo debut on the 900th episode of Mountain Stage.

Sherman Holmes On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/553694060/553700931" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Billy Bragg And Joe Henry On Mountain Stage

Listen

Billy Bragg and Joe Henry Josh Saul/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Josh Saul/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Billy Bragg And Joe Henry On Mountain Stage

Together, the English punk-folker and the celebrated American singer-songwriter are a 2017 Americana Music Award-nominated duo that brings its brawny harmonies to its Mountain Stage debut.

Billy Bragg And Joe Henry On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/548999628/549007663" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Jonatha Brooke On Mountain Stage

Listen

Jonatha Brooke on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Jonatha Brooke On Mountain Stage

Hear the singer-songwriter's return to Mountain Stage in this 2016 performance, which features the Mountain Stage Band joining in for the Woody Guthrie-penned "You And I."

Jonatha Brooke On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/545342899/545472308" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top