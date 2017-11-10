Accessibility links

Ruth Laredo On Piano Jazz Hear "America's First Lady of the Piano" explore the boundaries between classical music and jazz with host Marian McPartland in this 2004 episode.
One of the premier classical pianists of her generation, Ruth Laredo (1937–2005) was known as America's First Lady of the Piano. In partnership with Marian McPartland and Dick Hyman, Laredo produced wildly popular Three Piano Crossover Concerts, exploring the boundaries between classical music and jazz.

In this 2004 episode of Piano Jazz, Laredo and McPartland continue their genre-bending excursions, juxtaposing Chopin with Jobim, and Scriabin with "Stella by Starlight."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 2004.

SET LIST

  • "Prelude in G Major" (Rachmaninoff)
  • "Prelude in E Major" (Chopin)
  • "How Insensitive" (Jobim, Gimbel, Moraes)
  • "All The Things You Are" (Kern, Hammerstein)
  • "Four Piano Blues: 3rd Movement" (Copland)
  • "Dizzy Fingers" (Confrey)
  • "Stella By Starlight" (Washington, Young)
  • "Kitten On The Keys" (Confrey)
  • "I'll Be Seeing You" (Fain, Kahal)
