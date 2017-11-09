Accessibility links

Watch Daniel Johnston Perform 'Try To Love' Live In The Studio The cult favorite is joined by an all-star band of musicians during a live performance on KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic.
Daniel Johnston, 'Try To Love' (Live)KCRW

An all-star band of musicians joined cult favorite singer-songwriter Daniel Johnston for a live performance of his songs. Ben Lee, Mike Watt, Maria Taylor, Joey Waronker and Guy Blakeslee acted as his backing band, while members of the Silver Lake Chorus provided backing vocals on this session standout: "Try To Love."

SET LIST

  • "Try To Love"

Photo: Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW.

Watch Daniel Johnston's full Morning Becomes Eclectic performance at KCRW.com.

