Paul Kelly On Mountain Stage The Australian singer-songwriter, a frequent guest on the program, performs songs from his latest album, Life Is Fine -- including the title track inspired by a Langston Hughes poem.
Paul Kelly
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage
Paul Kelly
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Paul Kelly On Mountain Stage

One of the most prominent and beloved singer-songwriters in Australia, Paul Kelly made his first appearance on Mountain Stage in 1992. For this, his sixth appearance on the show, Kelly brought a seven-piece band to perform songs from his latest release, Life Is Fine.

Kelly opens with a solo performance of the title track, which was inspired by the Langston Hughes poem of the same name. "My Man's Got A Cold" is a plodding, jaunty blues number written by Kelly that showcases vocalist Vika Bull, who sings backing vocals throughout the set with her sister Linda Bull. The band featured here also includes Ash Naylor on guitar, Cameron Bruce on keyboards, Angus Agars on drums and Bill McDonald on bass.

The set's closing songs, "Rising Moon" and "Firewood And Candles," have both been released as singles from Life Is Fine.

SET LIST

  • "Life Is Fine"
  • "Petrichor"
  • "Letter In The Rain"
  • "My Man's Got A Cold"
  • "Rising Moon"
  • "Firewood And Candles"
