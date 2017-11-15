Accessibility links

alt-J Make A Breathtaking Short Film For 'Pleader' This is not your regular music video – it's a six-minute, miniature epic inspired by "Pleader," the closing cut on alt-J's album Relaxer.
Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
directed by Isaiah Seret YouTube

All Songs TV

alt-J Make A Breathtaking Short Film For 'Pleader'

This is not your regular music video – it's a six-minute, miniature epic inspired by "Pleader," the closing cut on alt-J's album Relaxer.

The song itself is inspired by Richard Llewelyn's book How Green Was My Valley, a story set in 19th century Wales in a small mining town, in part about a family that hopes its youngest son will find a better life. The song by alt-J is grand, too, recorded in a cathedral with an organ, a boys choir (alt-J keyboardist Gus Unger-Hamilton was a member of this choir as a child) and the London Metropolitan Orchestra.

Joe Newman, alt-J singer and guitarist, wrote me saying, "When we set out to make a video for 'Pleader', [I] sent the following one-line brief to director, Isaiah Seret: 'A Welsh mining love story; A tidal wave of earth.' What Isaiah came back with was an epic short-film inspired both by the song's source material and Tarkovsky's The Sacrifice. A family must pit their desire to have a child against the knowledge that this would destroy their community. The hypnotic, hymnal quality of the song binds the video throughout, hinting at redemption while destruction takes place."

The film does what alt-J does best, mixing folktale and imagination to create a world of characters who are thought-provoking and intriguing.

Relaxer is out now on Canvasback Music

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

Bad History Month's 'Warm Recollection' Of Love And Death

Watch

A still from Bad History Month's video for "A Warm Recollection." YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

Review

All Songs TV

Bad History Month's 'Warm Recollection' Of Love And Death

Songwriter Sean Bean says "A Warm Recollection," from the band's new album Dead And Loving It, is about "the high stakes of living life in the face of certain death."

With 'Not Coming Home,' ALA.NI Calls For Love In A Mad World

A still from the video for "Not Coming Home" From the video hide caption

toggle caption From the video

All Songs TV

With 'Not Coming Home,' ALA.NI Calls For Love In A Mad World

ALA.NI says it best: "LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE.Take it where you can get it, cause lord knows we need as much of it right now in this mad, mad world." That's at the heart of "Not Coming Home."

Back To Top