Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz
Ellyn Rucker On Piano Jazz
Ellyn Rucker On Piano Jazz
Ellyn Rucker's light, sensual vocals and smooth, swinging piano produce a wonderfully intriguing mixture. Hailing from Colorado, Rucker broke into the jazz big leagues in the 1980s after she took up her musical career full-time. She remains a staple on the Denver music scene.
On this 1993 episode of Piano Jazz, her versatility is evident when she performs Cole Porter's "Everything I Love." Marian McPartland then joins in to play the title tune from one of Rucker's albums, This Heart Of Mine.
Originally broadcast in the winter of 1993.
SET LIST
- "After You/Everything I Love" (Porter)
- "But Beautiful" (Burke, Van Heusen)
- "This Heart of Mine" (Freed, Warren)
- "Twilight Worlds" (McPartland)
- "Like Someone In Love" (Burke, Van Heusen)
- "Desafinado" (Jobim, De Mendonca)
- "Sometime Ago" (Levey)
- "Blackberry Winter" (Wilder, McGlohon)
- "Blues The Most" (Hawes)