Ellyn Rucker On Piano Jazz On this 1993 episode, the versatile vocalist and pianist joins host Marian McPartland to play the title song from her album This Heart Of Mine.
Ellyn Rucker at Ivory's Piano Bar in Denver on Apr. 22, 1984. Duane Howell/Denver Post via Getty Images hide caption

Duane Howell/Denver Post via Getty Images

Ellyn Rucker at Ivory's Piano Bar in Denver on Apr. 22, 1984.

Duane Howell/Denver Post via Getty Images

Ellyn Rucker's light, sensual vocals and smooth, swinging piano produce a wonderfully intriguing mixture. Hailing from Colorado, Rucker broke into the jazz big leagues in the 1980s after she took up her musical career full-time. She remains a staple on the Denver music scene.

On this 1993 episode of Piano Jazz, her versatility is evident when she performs Cole Porter's "Everything I Love." Marian McPartland then joins in to play the title tune from one of Rucker's albums, This Heart Of Mine.

Originally broadcast in the winter of 1993.

SET LIST

  • "After You/Everything I Love" (Porter)
  • "But Beautiful" (Burke, Van Heusen)
  • "This Heart of Mine" (Freed, Warren)
  • "Twilight Worlds" (McPartland)
  • "Like Someone In Love" (Burke, Van Heusen)
  • "Desafinado" (Jobim, De Mendonca)
  • "Sometime Ago" (Levey)
  • "Blackberry Winter" (Wilder, McGlohon)
  • "Blues The Most" (Hawes)
