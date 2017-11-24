Ellyn Rucker On Piano Jazz

Ellyn Rucker's light, sensual vocals and smooth, swinging piano produce a wonderfully intriguing mixture. Hailing from Colorado, Rucker broke into the jazz big leagues in the 1980s after she took up her musical career full-time. She remains a staple on the Denver music scene.

On this 1993 episode of Piano Jazz, her versatility is evident when she performs Cole Porter's "Everything I Love." Marian McPartland then joins in to play the title tune from one of Rucker's albums, This Heart Of Mine.

Originally broadcast in the winter of 1993.

SET LIST