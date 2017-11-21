Singer and songwriter Ledisi is a veteran R&B queen, which she immediately affirmed at the Tiny Desk with her powerful opening tune "Let Love Rule." It's the title song of her latest album, and a dazzling display of vocal range and technique. And yet, it hardly showcases the full scope of her artistic expertise. Classically trained, Ledisi is also celebrated as a jazz artist, which she clearly demonstrated when she broke out into a effortless scat outro on her second song, "I Blame You."

With nine Grammy nominations and an impressive discography, it's easy to be awed by her musical accomplishments. But in person, what's just as impressive as her exquisite artistry is her radiant spirit of contentment and grace. You can see it when Terrell, her makeup artist, goes behind the desk between songs to powder her face. (It was an exceptionally hot day.) Ledisi responded to the interruptions not like a diva, but with humor, humility and gratitude.

The lyrics to the third song, "Add To Me," speak to having self-confidence and ensuring self-care in any relationship: "I've been in a spiritual space / So when it's getting hard, don't break / Show me you're a winner, I don't need a quitter / How you gon' add to me?" Ledisi finishes the set with a tribute to Prince and even more positive messaging. "High" is about being high on life — a reminder that no matter what chaos and circumstances exist, we should all find one good thing to love every day.



Set List

"Let Love Rule"

"I Blame You"

"Add To Me"

"High"

Musicians

Ledisi (vocals); Sara Williams (vocals); Kerry Marshall (guitar); James Agnew (percussion)

Credits

Producers: Suraya Mohamed, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Beck Harlan, Alyse Young; Production Assistant: Salvatore Maicki; Photo: Ron T Young/NPR

