On a hazy Saturday morning in Oregon this past summer, Courtney Marie Andrews took the Woods Stage at Pickathon just outside Portland, Ore. It was an unusual set for the Seattle-based singer, whose easy-going performance was juxtaposed with a general sense of unease in the crowd, as the region was then in the midst of a record-setting heat wave and one of the worst wildfire seasons in recent memory.

Luckily, the fire smoke had yet to reach the festival grounds at Pendarvis Farm, and the trees overlooking the Woods Stage offered plenty of cooling shade from the sweltering heat. So by the time Andrews launched into her closing song, a beautiful '70s country-folk revival tune called "Irene," any feeling of anxiety in the crowd had long since passed. Andrews' soothing voice probably didn't hurt, either.

