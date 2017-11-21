Accessibility links

Watch Courtney Marie Andrews Perform 'Irene' Live At Pickathon On a hazy Saturday morning in Oregon this past summer, the Seattle artist soothed the crowd with a '70s country-folk revival tune.
On a hazy Saturday morning in Oregon this past summer, Courtney Marie Andrews took the Woods Stage at Pickathon just outside Portland, Ore. It was an unusual set for the Seattle-based singer, whose easy-going performance was juxtaposed with a general sense of unease in the crowd, as the region was then in the midst of a record-setting heat wave and one of the worst wildfire seasons in recent memory.

Luckily, the fire smoke had yet to reach the festival grounds at Pendarvis Farm, and the trees overlooking the Woods Stage offered plenty of cooling shade from the sweltering heat. So by the time Andrews launched into her closing song, a beautiful '70s country-folk revival tune called "Irene," any feeling of anxiety in the crowd had long since passed. Andrews' soothing voice probably didn't hurt, either.

Every month this year opbmusic and NPR Music will present another episode from the Pickathon Woods Stage. These videos are hand-picked by opbmusic to showcase some of the most exciting performances captured at Pickathon. Look for the next premiere in late December.

The Pickathon Woods Series was made possible by support from Klean Kanteen.

