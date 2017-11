Stunning singer-songwriter Angel Olsen stopped by our studio in the midst of some arena dates opening for Arcade Fire. She played favorites from her last two records with a full band, and played songs from the recently-released album Phases solo. "Sans" was simply breathtaking.

SET LIST

"Sans"

Photos: Steven Dewall/KCRW.

Watch Angel Olsen's full Morning Becomes Eclectic performance at KCRW.com.