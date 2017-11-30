Accessibility links

Love Is A Stage Production In Dirty Projectors' 'Up In Hudson' Video The Dirty Projectors' grandiose, eight-minute masterpiece gets a surreal, quirky video.
Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

Love Is A Stage Production In Dirty Projectors' 'Up In Hudson' Video

Sometimes, I forget that "Up In Hudson," the grandiose masterpiece from the Dirty Projectors' latest self-titled record, is about the dissolution of a relationship. Maybe it's the extravagant horn section, or scattering percussion, or melodic twists of Dave Longstreth's vocals that, every time, manages to captivate me for the winding eight minutes of the song and make it feel utterly spectacular.

Then there's that surprisingly bitter chorus: "Love will burn out, love will just fade away / Love's gonna rot, love will just dissipate," aggressively sandwiched between a somewhat fanciful retelling of Longstreth's and, now, former member Amber Coffman's relationship. Ten months after being released as the first single, his open-chested tell-all has been given an accompanying video.

Featuring a Tim Burton-esque cast of characters that dance, ice skate and conduct rush-hour traffic, the four-act visual pretty perfectly matches the theatrical ambitions of the song. Surreal and quirky, with a thin thread of melancholy stringing it all together (after all, this isn't a happily-ever-after), the storytelling makes it feel less like a depressive break-up plot, and more like a wistful sigh-of-an-homage to something that was great.

Dirty Projectors is out now via Domino Records.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

Bad History Month's 'Warm Recollection' Of Love And Death

Watch

A still from Bad History Month's video for "A Warm Recollection." YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

Review

All Songs TV

Bad History Month's 'Warm Recollection' Of Love And Death

Songwriter Sean Bean says "A Warm Recollection," from the band's new album Dead And Loving It, is about "the high stakes of living life in the face of certain death."

With 'Not Coming Home,' ALA.NI Calls For Love In A Mad World

A still from the video for "Not Coming Home" From the video hide caption

toggle caption From the video

All Songs TV

With 'Not Coming Home,' ALA.NI Calls For Love In A Mad World

ALA.NI says it best: "LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE.Take it where you can get it, cause lord knows we need as much of it right now in this mad, mad world." That's at the heart of "Not Coming Home."

Back To Top