Seth Glier On Mountain Stage
Seth Glier on Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage
Seth Glier on Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Seth Glier On Mountain Stage

Seth Glier On Mountain Stage

Seth Glier has an otherworldly voice, which explains why Mountain Stage guest host Michael Cerveris admits to lingering perhaps too long outside of Glier's dressing room, listening to him warming up.

Glier's latest release, Birds, was written in a Western Massachusetts warehouse loft with what he calls a helpful and "sympathetic audience" of birds outside the window. "I began asking the birds questions and what they thought of the melodies I was working on," Glier says while introducing the title track. "Figuring, 'They sing songs all the time. Maybe they could help me with my own.'"

In his second appearance on Mountain Stage, Glier is accompanied by Rachel Coats on bass and vocals and Joe Nerney on piano, harmonica, recorder and vocals.

Using percussion and rich, layered vocals, the trio recreates the lush sounds found on Birds, closing the set with the Buffalo Springfield song "For What It's Worth," (which includes a quote of "Walk on the Wild Side" by Lou Reed). An engaging performer and storyteller, Glier will be touring throughout 2018.

SET LIST

  • "Water On Fire"
  • "I'm Still Looking"
  • "The Next Right Thing"
  • "Birds"
  • "For What It's Worth"
