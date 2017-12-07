Accessibility links

Watch Lawrence Rothman Perform 'Wolves Still Cry' Live In The Studio Lawrence Rothman embodies several alter egos on their new album, The Book Of Law. Watch them perform a catchy standout track during their live radio debut.
Lawrence Rothman is one of the most interesting artists to come on our radar this year. The Laurel-Canyon-based artist channeled their journey of self-discovery into some incredibly catchy songs on their debut album. "Wolves Still Cry" was fantastic live, and the lyrics are worth a closer listen.

SET LIST

  • "Wolves Still Cry"

Photos: Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW.

Watch Lawrence Rothman's full Morning Becomes Eclectic performance at KCRW.com.

