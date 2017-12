Toronto indie-pop band Alvvays has earned a devoted fan base over the years and took its songwriting to the next level on its sophomore release, Antisocialites. The romantic melancholy of "Dreams Tonite" was a highlight of the band's live in-studio performance.

SET LIST

"Dreams Tonite"

Photos: Jessica Hanley/KCRW.

