Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Migos And Hover Cars Converge In 'Motorsport' Video

After some confusion around its release yesterday, Migos' multi-feature "MotorSport" has finally received a sleek and expensive visual treatment. The five-minute clip teleports the Migos trio, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj to a future filled with flying Lyft cars (count the product placements), neon green energy drinks, and some awesome floor-length pink braids sported by Minaj.

Though news of the video release was announced by many outlets yesterday, there was a lot of confusion and misdirection when it came to actually watching it. According to a publicist, the video was never made live. Regardless, many outlets ran with a leaked copy of the video lacking color correction. After that, and some unnecessary sleuthing, broken links to an Apple Music video were posted and clips of the video surfaced online.

The official version of the video was finally released Thursday evening at 9 p.m. EST.

Similar misdirection plagued the song itself when it was initially dropped, on Oct. 27 — seemingly appearing on Apple Music but not being available for streaming. A YouTube version, which only looped the Migos chorus, directed viewers to a separate page to hear the full version, milking two clicks from each viewer.

Confusion aside, it is refreshing to see Minaj and Cardi B, arguably the two biggest names in rap right now, featured in the same video — however, it's worth pointing out that Minaj and Cardi don't share any scenes. It's not wholly surprising, since Minaj often keeps her appearances separate when she is featured in videos (she does share one scene with Quavo in 'Motorsport' in which they're racing around in a futuristic car). Nonetheless, it was a missed opportunity that would have silenced the rumors of the two rappers being at odds for good.

Sidney Madden contributed reporting.