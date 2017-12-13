In September, WGBH traveled a few hours west on the Mass Pike to capture Brooklyn-based Big Thief performing live at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke, Mass.

Guitarist Buck Meek was not able to make the show, so the band's set took on a particularly intimate vibe interspersed with moments of full-volume energy. Shortly before taking the stage, Adrianne Lenker, Max Oleartchik and James Krivchenia spoke with us about becoming a band, touring and the importance of being present, among the backdrop of late summer cicadas by the canals of downtown Holyoke.

SET LIST