Watch Big Thief's Full Performance At Gateway City Arts During an intimate show by the canals of downtown Holyoke, Mass., the band played songs from both Masterpiece and Capacity.

In September, WGBH traveled a few hours west on the Mass Pike to capture Brooklyn-based Big Thief performing live at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke, Mass.

Guitarist Buck Meek was not able to make the show, so the band's set took on a particularly intimate vibe interspersed with moments of full-volume energy. Shortly before taking the stage, Adrianne Lenker, Max Oleartchik and James Krivchenia spoke with us about becoming a band, touring and the importance of being present, among the backdrop of late summer cicadas by the canals of downtown Holyoke.

SET LIST

  • "Velvet Ring"
  • "Humans"
  • "Mythological Beauty"
  • "Shark Smile"
  • "Shoulders"
  • "Those Girls"
  • "Magic Dealer"
  • "Masterpiece"
  • "Great White Shark"
  • "10 Miles Away"
  • "Paul"
  • "Capacity"
  • "Mary"
