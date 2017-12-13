Slingshot: Big Thief
Watch Big Thief's Full Performance At Gateway City ArtsWGBH Radio
In September, WGBH traveled a few hours west on the Mass Pike to capture Brooklyn-based Big Thief performing live at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke, Mass.
Guitarist Buck Meek was not able to make the show, so the band's set took on a particularly intimate vibe interspersed with moments of full-volume energy. Shortly before taking the stage, Adrianne Lenker, Max Oleartchik and James Krivchenia spoke with us about becoming a band, touring and the importance of being present, among the backdrop of late summer cicadas by the canals of downtown Holyoke.
SET LIST
- "Velvet Ring"
- "Humans"
- "Mythological Beauty"
- "Shark Smile"
- "Shoulders"
- "Those Girls"
- "Magic Dealer"
- "Masterpiece"
- "Great White Shark"
- "10 Miles Away"
- "Paul"
- "Capacity"
- "Mary"