Jazz At Lincoln Center Performs Big Band Holiday Classics (Live) Watch the Jazz at Lincoln Center orchestra and guest vocalists Catherine Russell and Kenny Washington perform soulful renditions of holiday classics, live at 7 p.m. EST.

Jazz At Lincoln Center Performs Big Band Holiday Classics (Live)WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Continuing a beloved New York tradition, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis warms up the House of Swing with soulful renditions of holiday classics.

With fresh arrangements, playful improvisation and entertaining storytelling, they bring out the magic in such classics as Count Basie's "Jingle Bells," "Let It Snow" and "Merry Christmas, Baby." Jazz royalty Catherine Russell is the special guest vocalist. Kenny Washington also joins the band.

