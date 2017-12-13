Accessibility links

The North Mississippi Allstars On 'Mountain Stage' The modern day torchbearers of Mississippi blues make their third appearance on Mountain Stage and play songs from their latest release, Prayer For Peace.
The North Mississippi Allstars on Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

The North Mississippi Allstars have been the modern-day torchbearers for the distinct, funky, Hill Country blues associated with their native state for 22 years. Led by the brother team of guitarist Luther Dickinson and drummer/multi-instrumentalist Cody Dickinson, the band makes its third appearance on Mountain Stage since 2001, with songs from their latest record Prayer For Peace.

Luther Dickinson's dynamic guitar work, evidenced throughout, is framed by the bass work of Danielle Nicole, with a solid dual-drum foundation of Cody Dickinson and second drummer Rob Walbourne. Cody Dickinson takes to the keyboards and lead vocals for "Deep Elum," which is followed by "Miss Maybelle," a work of "barnyard psychedelia" learned from one of their Mississippi mentors, R.L. Burnside.

"You Got To Move" is a highlight, featuring Nicole's vocals, some gritty slide guitar work by Luther Dickinson and both drummers trading riffs. They close with the title track of their latest release, "Prayer For Peace," released in June 2017.

SET LIST

  • "Need To Be Free"
  • "Deep Elum"
  • "Miss Maybelle"
  • "You Got To Move"
  • "Prayer For Peace"
