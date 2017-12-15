Don Pullen On Piano Jazz

Pianist Don Pullen (1941–1995) was known for his melodic brilliance, swirling chords and glissandos; his kinetic, cascading piano attack could ignite any band. He gained his first experiences playing African-American church music and R&B, and his career took off when he joined Charles Mingus' band in the 1970s. He went on to form his own quartet with saxophonist George Adams.

In this 1989 episode of Piano Jazz, Pullen performs one of his original compositions, "Jana's Delight." He and host Marian McPartland get together for "All The Things You Are."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 1989.

SET LIST