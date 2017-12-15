Accessibility links

Don Pullen On Piano Jazz The brilliant pianist played church music and R&B before joining Charles Mingus' band and forming his own quartet. He joins Marian McPartland for a song in this 1989 episode.
Acclaimed jazz artists share music and memories
Don Pullen performs on July 9, 1993 at the North Sea Jazz Festival in the Netherlands.
Frans Schellekens/Redferns/Getty Images
Pianist Don Pullen (1941–1995) was known for his melodic brilliance, swirling chords and glissandos; his kinetic, cascading piano attack could ignite any band. He gained his first experiences playing African-American church music and R&B, and his career took off when he joined Charles Mingus' band in the 1970s. He went on to form his own quartet with saxophonist George Adams.

In this 1989 episode of Piano Jazz, Pullen performs one of his original compositions, "Jana's Delight." He and host Marian McPartland get together for "All The Things You Are."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 1989.

SET LIST

  • "Once Upon A Time" (Pullen)
  • "The Sixth Sense" (Dean, Pullen)
  • "All The Things You Are" (Hammerstein, Kern)
  • "Mad About The Boy" (Coward)
  • "On Green Dolphin Street" (Kaper, Washington)
  • "Jana's Delight" (Pullen)
  • "Clothed Woman" (Ellington)
  • "Don And Marian's Blues" (McPartland, Pullen)
