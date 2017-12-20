Accessibility links

Watch Big Thief Perform 'Mythological Beauty' In 360 Degrees The Brooklyn folk-rock band performs a powerful story-song about family and pain live in the KCRW studio.

Big Thief, 'Mythological Beauty' (Live)KCRW

Big Thief's "Mythological Beauty" appears, on first listen, to be a calm folk-rock song. But, like Adrianne Lenker's other work, the lyrics tell a powerful story about family, pain and loss.

Speaking to her mother, Lenker sings, "There is a child inside you who's trying to raise a child in me." In telling the story of a childhood accident which left her with a permanent scar on her head, Lenker breaks away from the gentle vocals of the rest of the song for one line: "You held me in the backseat with a dishrag, soaking up blood with your eyes."

Big Thief performed "Mythological Beauty," as captured in this 360-degree virtual reality video, and several other songs at KCRW.

Watch Big Thief's full Morning Becomes Eclectic performance at KCRW.com.

Photo by Spencer C. Amonwatvorakul/KCRW.

