Big Thief's "Mythological Beauty" appears, on first listen, to be a calm folk-rock song. But, like Adrianne Lenker's other work, the lyrics tell a powerful story about family, pain and loss.

Speaking to her mother, Lenker sings, "There is a child inside you who's trying to raise a child in me." In telling the story of a childhood accident which left her with a permanent scar on her head, Lenker breaks away from the gentle vocals of the rest of the song for one line: "You held me in the backseat with a dishrag, soaking up blood with your eyes."

Photo by Spencer C. Amonwatvorakul/KCRW.