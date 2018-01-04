Accessibility links

Watch Ramin Djawadi Perform 'Game Of Thrones Main Title' Live In The Studio The acclaimed composer brought the HBO show's incredible music to life, this time with a string quartet instead of a full orchestra.
Special Series

Favorite Sessions

The best studio sessions from your favorite public radio stations
VuHaus

Favorite Sessions

Ramin Djawadi, 'Game Of Thrones Main Title' (Live)KCRW

Composer Ramin Djawadi brought the incredible music of Game Of Thrones to life in our studio. He called the session "Game Of Thrones: Unplugged," as he usually performs this score with a full orchestra. It was a gorgeous set of music, whether you are a fan of the hit HBO show or not.

SET LIST

  • "Game Of Thrones Main Title"

Photos: Dustin Downing/KCRW.

Watch Ramin Djawadi's full Morning Becomes Eclectic performance at KCRW.com.

[+] read more[-] less

More From Favorite Sessions

Back To Top