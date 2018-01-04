Favorite Sessions
Ramin Djawadi, 'Game Of Thrones Main Title' (Live)KCRW
Composer Ramin Djawadi brought the incredible music of Game Of Thrones to life in our studio. He called the session "Game Of Thrones: Unplugged," as he usually performs this score with a full orchestra. It was a gorgeous set of music, whether you are a fan of the hit HBO show or not.
SET LIST
- "Game Of Thrones Main Title"
Photos: Dustin Downing/KCRW.
Watch Ramin Djawadi's full Morning Becomes Eclectic performance at KCRW.com.