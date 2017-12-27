Accessibility links

Watch Jamila Woods Perform Spoken Word Poem, 'Blk Girl Art' The soul singer has been performing spoken word poetry since she was in high school. Watch her perform an original piece, live in the studio.

Slingshot: Jamila WoodsSlingshot: Jamila Woods

Public Radio's Artist Incubator
VuHaus

Slingshot: Jamila Woods

Watch Jamila Woods Perform Spoken Word Poem, 'Blk Girl Art'WFUV On-Air: Music Discovery Starts Here

Slingshot artist Jamila Woods developed a love for spoken word poetry while still in high school in Chicago. While she always sang in vocal groups and choirs, she didn't consider making music of her own until after she returned home from Brown University, where she majored in Africana Studies and Theatre and Performance Studies. Now with her debut album, HEAVN, it's easy to see how her music is a natural extension of that background. And while she has gained critical acclaim for her songs, her commitment to poetry continues, both as a writer and an educator.

Currently, Woods is the Associate Artistic Director of nonprofit youth organization Young Chicago Authors, where she helps organize Louder Than A Bomb (the largest poetry festival in the world), designs curriculum for Chicago Public Schools and teaches poetry to young people throughout the city. When Woods brought a couple of her thoughtful songs and her story to share with us on her first visit to WFUV's Studio A, she also treated us to her poem, "Blk Girl Art."

[+] read more[-] less
WFUV On-Air: Music Discovery Starts Here

More From R&B/Soul

With 'Not Coming Home,' ALA.NI Calls For Love In A Mad World

A still from the video for "Not Coming Home" From the video hide caption

toggle caption From the video

All Songs TV

With 'Not Coming Home,' ALA.NI Calls For Love In A Mad World

ALA.NI says it best: "LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE.Take it where you can get it, cause lord knows we need as much of it right now in this mad, mad world." That's at the heart of "Not Coming Home."

Robert Cray On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Robert Cray On Mountain Stage

On his fourth visit to Mountain Stage, the Grammy-winning blues artist performs songs from throughout his four-decade career.

Robert Cray On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/559812351/559817683" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Sherman Holmes On Mountain Stage

Listen

Sherman Holmes on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Sherman Holmes On Mountain Stage

Hear the revered blues musician play songs from his solo debut on the 900th episode of Mountain Stage.

Sherman Holmes On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/553694060/553700931" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Pollyseeds' 'Intentions' Oozes Style

Watch

A still from The Pollyseeds' "Intentions' video. YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

All Songs TV

The Pollyseeds' 'Intentions' Oozes Style

WBGO

This just looks like the coolest party ever. Terrace Martin — known for his work with Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar — and his new band that culls from G-Funk, jazz and R&B set the scene.

Back To Top