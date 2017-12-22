Accessibility links

SZA Dances Alone In 'The Weekend' Video, Directed By Solange In a video for one of the best songs of 2017, SZA takes space to dance alone, with her own power.
Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

SZA Dances Alone In 'The Weekend' Video, Directed By Solange

There is a loneliness to SZA's Ctrl that desperately reaches out, a resilience through insecurity that sings with solidarity. It's a record that, as NPR's Ann Powers puts it, examines "the reality of a woman — a multifaceted, evolving being who makes mistakes and constantly recalibrates as she determines how to be herself — confronting the omnipresence of masculine power as an everyday reality that still won't defeat her." These are just a few of many reasons why Ctrl was our No. 2 album of 2017, and "The Weekend" was our No. 9 song.

Now "The Weekend" has a video directed by Solange, filmed in a parking lot, the balcony of a Brutalist-style building and an art studio. In the song, SZA is the other woman taking power from the man who cheats, but in the video, she takes space to dance alone, with her own power.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

Birthing Hips' 'Internet' Is Beautifully Deranged

Watch

A still from Birthing Hips' music video for "Internet." YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

All Songs TV

Birthing Hips' 'Internet' Is Beautifully Deranged

The Boston band makes brainy, noisy punk that reflects sonic adventure and technical mastery. "Internet," from its album Urge To Merge, shows off the group's flair for the uncanny.

Bad History Month's 'Warm Recollection' Of Love And Death

Watch

A still from Bad History Month's video for "A Warm Recollection." YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

Review

All Songs TV

Bad History Month's 'Warm Recollection' Of Love And Death

Songwriter Sean Bean says "A Warm Recollection," from the band's new album Dead And Loving It, is about "the high stakes of living life in the face of certain death."

Back To Top